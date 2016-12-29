Mike Huckabee Plans Israel Trip to Show U.S. Support Despite Obama Actions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee will be headlining a “U.S.-Israel Business Alliance” mission to Israel that will include a Knesset address and a solidarity visit to an Israeli settlement.

Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein will also be addressing the special symposium at the Knesset on the topics of last week’s UN Security Council resolution; news media bias against Israel; and the assault being waged against the Jewish state by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The mission is being coordinated by the Orthodox Jewish (OJ) Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Public Policy Committee, which is led by activists Dr. Joseph Frager, Dr. Paul Brody, Odeleya Jacobs and Duvi Honig. The mission includes a delegation of prominent business leaders and U.S. and Israeli political leaders.

Huckabee stated:

“Israel faces irrational and destructive economic terrorism with the BDS movement. I look forward to being part of a delegation of Americans who will visit with Israeli friends in government and in the private sector, to assure them of strong support for Israel and to help bring assurances that the incoming American administration is committed to forging new levels of friendship and support with Israel.”

“The BDS movement, UN anti-Semitism and other threats against Israel pose a substantial threat against Jewish community businesses in Israel, the United States and around the world,” stated Honig, who serves as CEO and founder of the OJ Chamber of Commerce. “The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is thankful to our growing list of VIP and grassroots partners who are enabling us to succeed in our mission to help our brethren thrive amidst the threats.”

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce describes itself as “the sole umbrella uniting Jewish community businesses of all sizes, in all industries, in the United States and around the world.”

The Chamber was one of the only major Jewish groups to organize activism ahead of last week’s UN resolution and in response to reports about the possibility of the U.S. supporting unilateral action against Israel at the UN. Earlier this month, the Chamber, together with the Zionist Organization of America, held a press conference outside United Nations headquarters, where speakers including Klein, Honig, Frager and former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton cautioned the Obama administration against supporting unilateral UN action on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.