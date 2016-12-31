Wall Street Journal Reporter Dion Nissenbaum Was Detained In Turkey Without Access to Lawyers, Paper Says

The Wall Street Journal revealed on Saturday that Turkish authorities detained one of the newspaper’s reporters for two-and-a-half days this past week without allowing him access to legal representation or a list of accusations against him.
The WSJ reported:
The reporter, Dion Nissenbaum, 49 years old, left Turkey to return to the U.S. on Saturday. Police took Mr. Nissenbaum from his Istanbul apartment on Tuesday evening. He was released from a detention center on Friday morning.
A person familiar with the matter said he was held for allegedly violating a government ban on publication of images from an Islamic State video.
“While we are relieved that Dion was released unharmed after nearly three days, we remain outraged at his peremptory detention, without any contact with his family, legal counsel or colleagues,” said Gerard Baker, editor in chief of the Journal.
Read the full WSJ report here.
