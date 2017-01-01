Abbas: Willing to Work With Donald Trump to ‘Achieve Peace’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday he is willing to work with US President-elect Donald Trump to reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel.

“We want to emphasize our willingness to work with the newly-elected American administration… to achieve peace… based on a two-state solution” as well as the Arab peace initiative and international resolutions, Abbas said during an event marking the anniversary of his Fatah party.

Abbas thanked the US for its UN abstention vote last week, which allowed the Security Council to adopt a resolution declaring Israeli settlements in territory claimed by Palestinians illegal.

