Israeli Minister Miri Regev: ‘Thank God’ Obama Is Leaving Office

Israeli Minister of Sports and Culture Miri Regev attends the weekly cabinet meeting on June 21, 2015 in Jerusalem.
DAN BALILTY/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem1 Jan 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev has made public her pleasure that US President Barack Obama is soon leaving office.

In an interview with Army Radio on Sunday, Regev said “thank God that Obama is finishing his term.”

“In Obama’s world view we have moved closer to peace, but during his term we have just gotten further from it,” she said, adding that “there have been more and more terror attacks in Berlin, Orlando and yesterday in Turkey, what does any of this have to do with the [Israeli] settlements?”

