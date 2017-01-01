Israeli Minister Miri Regev: ‘Thank God’ Obama Is Leaving Office

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev has made public her pleasure that US President Barack Obama is soon leaving office.

In an interview with Army Radio on Sunday, Regev said “thank God that Obama is finishing his term.”

“In Obama’s world view we have moved closer to peace, but during his term we have just gotten further from it,” she said, adding that “there have been more and more terror attacks in Berlin, Orlando and yesterday in Turkey, what does any of this have to do with the [Israeli] settlements?”

