Israeli Teenager Murdered in Istanbul Nightclub Terror

The Associated Press reports: An Israeli woman has been identified as one of the 39 victims of the shooting attack in an Istanbul nightclub.

Israel’s foreign ministry confirms that 18-year-old Leanne Nasser from the Israeli-Arab town of Tira was killed.

Nasser was celebrating with three friends at the Reina nightclub when the gunman broke in and opened fire. Her friend Ruaa Mansour, also 18, was moderately wounded in the attack. The other two friends were unharmed.

The Times of Israel further reports: