Father of Israeli Teen Killed In Istanbul Attack: ‘I Told Her Not to Go’

First aid officers carry an injured woman at the site of an armed attack on January 1, 2017 in Istanbul. At least two people were killed in an armed attack Saturday on an Istanbul nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year, Turkish television reports said. / AFP / IHLAS NEWS AGENCY / IHLAS NEWS AGENCY (Photo credit should read IHLAS NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty Images)
IHLAS NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem2 Jan 2017

The Jerusalem Post reports: The father of the Israeli killed in the New Year’s Eve attack in Istanbul said on Sunday that he had tried to stop his 18-year-old daughter from traveling to Turkey.

“I had a feeling,” Lian Nasser’s father, Zahar, said. “I told her not to go there, but… youthful stubbornness. I told her it wasn’t worth it with the current security situation.”

“It’s very hard, I don’t understand what happened,” he told Channel 2. “It doesn’t make sense, just yesterday she contacted the family and told us about the trip and the fun she was having.”

Read more here.


