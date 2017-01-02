SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The father of the Israeli killed in the New Year’s Eve attack in Istanbul said on Sunday that he had tried to stop his 18-year-old daughter from traveling to Turkey.

“I had a feeling,” Lian Nasser’s father, Zahar, said. “I told her not to go there, but… youthful stubbornness. I told her it wasn’t worth it with the current security situation.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“It’s very hard, I don’t understand what happened,” he told Channel 2. “It doesn’t make sense, just yesterday she contacted the family and told us about the trip and the fun she was having.”

Read more here.