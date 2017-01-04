Jordan Conference Debates Future of Hebrew Language in Arab World

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudis, and Iraqi students gathered for a workshop in Amman last week to discuss what to many may seem like a surprising issue; the future of the Hebrew language in the Arab World.

The organizers of the workshop was the Center for Israel Studies in Amman. Founded just two years ago, the center is headed by Dr. Abdullah Swalha, who obtained his doctorate at Cairo University where he studied Jews and Israeli democracy.

The workshop was funded in part by the DC- and Tel Aviv-based Israel Institute, which also took part in the event.

