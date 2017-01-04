Skip to content

Report: UN-Run Schools Erase Israel

Bahrainis burn an Israeli flag during a demonstration marking 'Jerusalem day' 28 October 2005 in the Bahraini capital, Manama. Two days ago Iran's hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said that Israel should be 'wiped off the map.' 'As the Imam said, Israel must be wiped off the map,' he said, quoting Iran's late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. AFP PHOTO/ADAM JAN (Photo credit should read ADAM JAN/AFP/Getty Images)
ADAM JAN/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem4 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: An Israeli investigation into school books used by United Nations-run schools in the West Bank were found to consistently delegitimize and demonize the State of Israel.

These textbooks—written by the Palestinian Ministry of Education—are used in schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in both Gaza and the West Bank.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

However, the most shocking discovery is that the UN schools don’t teach Palestinian children to recognize Israel as a country—not within the 1947 borders, nor any borders at all.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.