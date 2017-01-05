Obama State Department Won’t Aid Trump’s Israel Policies

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Washington Examiner reports: President-elect Trump won’t get any help from the State Department in implementing Israeli-relation policies opposed by President Obama before his inauguration.

“The short answer is no,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “You have one president at a time.”

Obama’s team invoked that axiom to justify high-profile foreign policy actions in recent weeks, notably his decisions to sanction Russia over the election year cyberattacks and to allow the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israeli settlement construction. Kirby’s statement extended that principle to barring any aid in helping the Trump team prepare to move the United States embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as the nation’s capital.

Read more here.