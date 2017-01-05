Skip to content

Obama State Department Won’t Aid Trump’s Israel Policies

US Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2016 Policy Conference at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, March 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem5 Jan 20170

The Washington Examiner reports: President-elect Trump won’t get any help from the State Department in implementing Israeli-relation policies opposed by President Obama before his inauguration.

“The short answer is no,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “You have one president at a time.”

Obama’s team invoked that axiom to justify high-profile foreign policy actions in recent weeks, notably his decisions to sanction Russia over the election year cyberattacks and to allow the United Nations Security Council to condemn Israeli settlement construction. Kirby’s statement extended that principle to barring any aid in helping the Trump team prepare to move the United States embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or recognize Jerusalem as the nation’s capital.

Read more here.


