Mossad Places Ads Seeking Female Recruits

BBC reports: Israel’s shadowy international spy agency, Mossad, is seeking to bolster its ranks with more women, launching its first recruitment drive specifically targeting females.

“Powerful women needed,” ads published in national newspapers say alongside the face of a woman obscured in shadow.

Mossad already has a staff that is 40% female, with 24% of them in key senior roles, local media report. Women have been praised as better secret agents by a former Mossad chief.

