TEL AVIV – Israeli soldiers murdered Santa Claus whom they alleged was trying to stab Israelis, according to a cartoon published in the official daily newspaper of the Palestinian Authority.

The cartoon, published on December 28 in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, shows an IDF soldier standing over a bleeding Santa with the soldier’s gun aimed at his abdomen. The caption reads, “He tried to carry out a stabbing operation.”

The scene takes place at a checkpoint near the security fence, with the Dome of the Rock and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre shown in the background. Apparently, it depicts Santa as attempting to cross one of the checkpoints into Jerusalem before he was shot.

Another cartoon published in the same paper the day after Christmas showed Santa being apprehended by two Israeli soldiers with Stars of David on their helmets. Santa is held at the checkpoint while the second soldier holds a knife, presumably about to plant it next to Santa to fabricate a stabbing attack in order to create a pretext to murder him, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

In the wake of terror attacks – and in particular knife attacks – Palestinian leaders disseminate the libel that Israeli soldiers murder Palestinians and then plant knives next to them to create a pretext for the killing.

Israel has accused the Palestinian Authority of inciting violence through cartoons such as these.

Two days after the second cartoon was published, a Palestinian woman was shot in the leg while attempting to stab a soldier at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Ramallah, the latest in a series of terror attacks at the checkpoint.

Three years ago, Abbas published a Christmas greeting in which he claimed Jesus was “a Palestinian messenger who would become a guiding light for millions around the world.”

He continued, “We celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem under occupation. This Christmas Eve, our hearts and prayers will be with the millions who are being denied their right to worship in their homeland.”

Ironically, although the Palestinian Authority uses Christian imagery of Santa and Jesus to attack Israel, the number of Christians in the West Bank has fallen dramatically since the PA took control of the area.

Abbas slammed the fact that more Palestinians celebrate Christmas in Western cities than in the city of Jesus’ birth, the Times of Israel reported. “To them we say that Bethlehem is their town and Palestine is their country. We will continue working tirelessly to give them the freedom to decide where to spend Christmas.”

Despite his remarks blaming Israel, it is only since the PA took over control of the West Bank that there has been a mass exodus of Christians from Bethlehem.