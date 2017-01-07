John Kerry: Trump Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Would Cause Mideast ‘Explosion’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CBS News reports: Secretary of State John Kerry said Friday that some possible foreign policy shifts by the Trump administration would be “explosive.”

In an interview with CBS News National Security Correspondent David Martin, Kerry was asked what would happen if the incoming administration moves the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as Donald Trump has said he would do “fairly quickly.”

“You’d have an explosion, an absolute explosion in the region, not just in the West Bank, and perhaps even in Israel itself, but throughout the region,” Kerry said. “If all of a sudden, Jerusalem is declared to be the location of our embassy, that has issues of sovereignty, issues of law that would deem to be affected by that move and by the United States acquiescing in that move and that would have profound impact on the readiness of Jordan and Egypt to be able to be supportive and engaged with Israel as they are today.”

