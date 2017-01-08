Skip to content

Iran Lands First Airbus Passenger Jet Under Sanctions Deal

Iran Air passenger planes sit on the tarmac of the domestic Mehrabad airport in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 15, 2013. AFP PHOTO/BEHROUZ MEHRI (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images)
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem8 Jan 2017

PARIS/DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Airbus said on Sunday Iran’s state airline IranAir had accepted its first new jet, marking a key step in opening up trade under a nuclear sanctions deal between Iran and major powers.

The Airbus A321 jetliner has been painted in IranAir livery and is expected to be delivered later this week.

“The technical acceptance has been done with formal delivery still to be done,” an Airbus spokesman said.

Read more here.


