Four Killed, 10 Injured in Jerusalem Truck-Ramming Terror Attack

Haaretz reports: Four people were killed and 15 were wounded in Jerusalem on Sunday when a truck rammed into pedestrians near the Armon Hanatziv Promenade. People were initially trapped under the truck. The driver has been shot.

According to the police, the truck veered from its course along the promenade and rammed into a group of people getting off a bus.

Among the deceased are three women and a man, all in their 20s.

The area has been closed off to traffic in all directions.

