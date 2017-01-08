Skip to content

Netanyahu: ‘All Signs’ Indicate Jerusalem Truck Terrorist was ‘Backer of Islamic State’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) visits the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. Four Israeli soldiers were killed when they were run down by a truck in Jerusalem in what police were treating as a deliberate attack, a medic at the scene told AFP. / AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem8 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the perpetrator of Sunday’s deadly truck-ramming attack that killed four IDF soldiers and wounded several others in Jerusalem was likely a supporter of the terrorist organization Islamic State.

“We know the identity of the attacker, and all signs suggest that he was an Islamic State supporter,” the premier said at a press conference at the site of the attack in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Among the fatalities were three female soldiers and one male soldier all in their 20s. The terrorist was shot dead by security personnel at the scene. Thirteen others were wounded in the attack.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.