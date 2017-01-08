Netanyahu: ‘All Signs’ Indicate Jerusalem Truck Terrorist was ‘Backer of Islamic State’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the perpetrator of Sunday’s deadly truck-ramming attack that killed four IDF soldiers and wounded several others in Jerusalem was likely a supporter of the terrorist organization Islamic State.

“We know the identity of the attacker, and all signs suggest that he was an Islamic State supporter,” the premier said at a press conference at the site of the attack in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

Among the fatalities were three female soldiers and one male soldier all in their 20s. The terrorist was shot dead by security personnel at the scene. Thirteen others were wounded in the attack.

