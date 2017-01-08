Skip to content

Shooter of Truck Terrorist: Soldiers Hesitated to Act Due to Elor Azaria Conviction

An Israeli forensics expert gathers evidence as security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. Four Israeli soldiers were killed when they were run down by a truck in Jerusalem in what police were treating as a deliberate attack, a medic at the scene told AFP. / AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem8 Jan 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: The military trainer that shot and killed the terrorist who rammed his truck into a group of people killing four in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on Sunday said that IDF soldiers on the scene were hesitant to shoot due in part to the conviction of IDF soldier Elor Azaria on manslaughter charges.

The military trainer, identifying himself as Eitan, told Army Radio that “after rolling back on the grass, I saw the truck go in reverse, and then I realized that it wasn’t an accident.”

Eitan said, “I ran toward him and emptied my whole clip. He drove backward and onto the wounded again. I saw them quiet, some wounded and some scared. It wasn’t a good scene.”

Read more here.


