Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Votes to Destroy Family Home of Jerusalem Truck Terrorist

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: In response to Sunday’s truck-ramming terror attack, the security cabinet decided late Sunday on a series of measures intended to deter new Palestinian attacks.

After convening Sunday night at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, the committee of 10 ministers voted to deny the release of the terrorist’s body to his family, in order to prevent the family from holding a public funeral at which his actions would be celebrated.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fadi al-Qunbar, 28, a father of four from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, rammed his truck into a group of IDF soldiers touring the Jerusalem’s Haas Promenade in the city’s south.

Read more here.