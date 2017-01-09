Skip to content

Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Votes to Destroy Family Home of Jerusalem Truck Terrorist

Israeli medical personnel assist an Israeli female soldier who was an eye witness to the attack where four Israeli soldiers were killed when a Palestinian truck driver ran into a group of soldiers at the Jerusalem promenade on January 8, 2017. A Palestinian rammed a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers visiting a popular tourist spot in Jerusalem, killing four and wounding at least 15 people, authorities said. / AFP / - / Gali TIBBON (Photo credit should read GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images)
GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem9 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: In response to Sunday’s truck-ramming terror attack, the security cabinet decided late Sunday on a series of measures intended to deter new Palestinian attacks.

After convening Sunday night at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, the committee of 10 ministers voted to deny the release of the terrorist’s body to his family, in order to prevent the family from holding a public funeral at which his actions would be celebrated.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fadi al-Qunbar, 28, a father of four from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, rammed his truck into a group of IDF soldiers touring the Jerusalem’s Haas Promenade in the city’s south.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.