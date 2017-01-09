Skip to content

U.S. Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots at Iranian Vessels: U.S. Officials

AT SEA : This June 24, 2016 US Navy handout photo shows the Arleigh Burke Class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94)operating in the Mediterranean Sea. Four vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "harassed" a U.S. destroyer on Tuesday by carrying out a "high speed intercept" in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, a US defense official said on August 24, 2016. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said two of the Iranian vessels came within 300 yards of the USS Nitze in an incident that was "unsafe and unprofessional." / AFP PHOTO / Navy Media Content Operations (NMCO) / MC3 J. Alexander DELGADO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NAVY MEDIA CONTENT OPERATIONS (NMCO)/ MC3 J. ALEXANDER DELGADO" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
(REUTERS) – A U.S. Navy destroyer fired three warning shots towards four of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels on Sunday after they closed in at a high rate of speed in the Strait of Hormuz, two U.S. defense officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Mahan established radio communication with the boats but they did not respond to requests to slow down and instead continued asking the Mahan questions. The Navy destroyer fired warning flares and a U.S. Navy helicopter also dropped a smoke float before the warning shots were fired.

The Iranian vessels came within 900 yards (800 meters) of the Mahan, which was escorting two other U.S. military ships, they said.

