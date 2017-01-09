Skip to content

UN Chief Concerned Iran May Have Sent Arms to Hezbollah: Report

Hezbollah supporters wave flags during a ''Victory over Israel'' rally in Beirut's suburbs on September 22, 2006 in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reportedly said that Hezbollah would not disarm until a Lebanese government capable of protecting the country was in place during the rally. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)
Salah Malkawi/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem9 Jan 2017

(REUTERS) – The United Nations chief expressed concern to the Security Council that Iran may have violated an arms embargo by supplying weapons and missiles to Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah, according to a confidential report, seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The second bi-annual report, due to be discussed by the 15-member council on Jan. 18, also cites an accusation by France that an arms shipment seized in the northern Indian Ocean in March was from Iran and likely bound for Somalia or Yemen.

Most U.N. sanctions were lifted a year ago under a deal Iran made with Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, the United States and the European Union to curb its nuclear program. But Iran is still subject to an arms embargo and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the nuclear agreement.

Read more here.


