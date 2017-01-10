Coldplay Announces Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace Concerts’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Coldplay, one of the world’s leading rock bands, will reportedly come to the holy land in November 2017 to play two joint “peace concerts” for Israelis and Palestinians.

The unprecedented joint concerts have been scheduled for November 3 and November 4, at an outdoor location north of the Dead Sea, and tickets will be sold both in Israel and in the Palestinian territories, Israel’s Channel 2 reported on Monday night.

