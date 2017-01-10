Two Americans Among Those Killed in Jerusalem Truck Terror Attack

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Forward reports: Two of the four Israeli soldiers killed in the truck ramming attack in Jerusalem were American citizens.

The four soldiers were buried in separate cemeteries on Monday, a day after the attack on the promenade in the Arnon Hatnatziv neighborhood, which marks the border between the eastern and western halves of Jerusalem. A group of soldiers had just gotten off a bus in the promenade when the driver of the truck, a resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber drove into them reversing back over the bodies after he had hit them.

Erez Orbach, 20 of Alon Shvut in the Etzion block south of Jerusalem was an American citizen, Haaretz reported, citing a U.S. Embassy official. He holds U.S. citizenship through his mother, according to the newspaper, citing a family member. Orbach was the oldest of six brothers.

