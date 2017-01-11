CNN: Trump Still Onboard Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The incoming Trump administration plans to move ahead with its plans to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem regardless of criticism from Arab nations, CNN reported Monday.

CNN cited unnamed Israeli officials as speculating that the move could be announced as early as May 24, on the Israeli holiday “Jerusalem Day” that marks the reunification of the capital in the 1967 Six Day War.

The report emerged after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter to Trump urging him not to relocate his country’s embassy in Israel when he assumes office.

