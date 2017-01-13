Skip to content

Trump’s Pentagon Pick James Mattis: ‘The Capital of Israel is Tel Aviv’

U.S. Defense Secretary-nominee, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, is seen during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) December 7, 2016 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Mattis, who had retired from the military in 2013, will need a waiver from Congress because current federal law bars military personnel who have retired less than seven years from taking the position. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem13 Jan 20170

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Pentagon said Thursday that the United States should continue treating Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital, breaking with Republican members of Congress and intimations the incoming president could fulfill his campaign pledge to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Asked during his confirmation hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee if he supported the embassy’s relocation, retired Marine Corps general James “Mad Dog” Mattis said, “Right now I stick with the current US policy.”

Facing an hours-long session of questions from senators, he emphasized: “The capital of Israel that I go to, sir, is Tel Aviv, sir, because that’s where all their government people are.” He also noted, however, the determination was not part of his remit as defense secretary nominee.

Read more here.


