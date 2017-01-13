Al Aqsa Mufti: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Move An ‘Assault’ on Muslims

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jerusalem’s Grand Mufti (pictured) Muhammad Ahmad Hussein on Friday claimed that President-elect Donald Trump’s reported plans to relocated the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem represented an “assault” on Muslims worldwide.

Hussein, who preaches at the Al Aqsa Mosque, was appointed to his position by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. PA-tied mosques routinely utilize Friday afternoon prayers to incite against Israel.

“The pledge to move the embassy is not just an assault against Palestinians but against Arabs and Muslims, who will not remain silent,” Hussein said in his sermon.

“The transfer of the embassy violates international charters and norms which recognize Jerusalem as an occupied city,” Hussein claimed, without mentioning Trump by name.

Hussein seems to be fulfilling a pledge by Palestinian leaders who called earlier this week for Friday prayers to be used to protest reports that Trump may move the embassy to Jerusalem.

Earlier today ,it was reported that Abbas this month met with American businessmen who allegedly told him Trump was serious about moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

The Palestinians claim eastern Jerusalem as their future capital. Last month, a U.S. abstention allowed the passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution calling the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem “occupied Palestinian territories,” and demanding a halt to Israeli construction in those areas.

Some of the holiest sites in Judaism are located in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City; the Cave of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron, which was home to the oldest continuous Jewish community in the world until the Jews of Hebron were massacred and expelled; the Tomb of Rachel in Bethlehem; and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus – biblical Shechem.

