Listen – Breitbart’s Aaron Klein: UN Anti-Israel Resolution May Have Inspired Palestinian Terror Campaign

During his regular segment on the national John Batchelor Show, Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief Aaron Klein used alarming statistics to raise questions about whether the Palestinians are engaged in an enhanced terrorist campaign in response to the United Nations Security Council’s anti-Israel resolution and other international movements singling out Israel for condemnation in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

Stated Klein: “Every single time virtually that there has been some sort of movement like this the Palestinians respond with terror. And there is a major uptick, you can go to Breitbart Jerusalem to look at the statistics, it could be almost 700 by the end of the month if the trends continue, just of rock throwing and previous intifadas started with just that. So, are we looking now at a new, let’s say John Kerry (inspired) intifada? Let’s see.”

Listen to the full segment here:

Israeli defense officials have noted a sharp increase in Palestinian rock-throwing attacks since the UN Security Council passed an anti-Israel resolution on December 23, 2016 calling the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem “occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Times of Israel reported:

In September 346 rock-throwing attacks were recorded, in October 375, in November 420, and in December 344. Most of the December attacks occurred in the final week of the month. In the first week of January there were 169 recorded attacks, a pace that, if maintained, would lead to almost 700 attacks by the end of the month.

Earlier this week, Klein took note of the statistics, writing:

One cannot ignore the possible linkage to the UN Security Council resolution last month and Secretary of State John Kerry’s Mideast speech two weeks ago criticizing Israeli construction in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. The uptick in attacks also comes one week before the Palestinians are scheduled to attend a farcical Paris “peace” conference at which the international community, minus Israel, is slated to get together to set the future parameters of a Palestinian state.

Some of the holiest sites in Judaism are located in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City; the Cave of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron, which was home to the oldest continuous Jewish community in the world until the Jews of Hebron were massacred and expelled; the Tomb of Rachel in Bethlehem; and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus – biblical Shechem.

I raised questions about the possible motivation for the deadly truck-ramming terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Monday. The attack, which killed four and wounded 17, was carried out in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Armon Hanatziv, also known as East Talpiot, just after the UN and Kerry singled out Israeli construction in eastern Jerusalem.