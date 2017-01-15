Skip to content

France Kicks Off ‘Peace’ Summit: ‘Two-State Solution is the Only Possibility’

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris on January 15, 2017. Around 70 countries and international organisations are making a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at the conference in Paris, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing unstinting support for Israel. / AFP / Thomas SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem15 Jan 20170

The Times of Israel reports: A highly anticipated and hotly contested Middle East peace conference kicked off in Paris Sunday morning, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (pictured) saying the gathering will strive to give the sides “new chances” to reach a peace agreement.

France is hosting more than 70 countries on Sunday at the summit in an effort to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which Palestinians warn would be dealt a further blow if US President-elect Donald Trump implements a campaign pledge to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The conference is expected to condemn Israeli settlement building and urge Israel and the Palestinians “to officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution.”

Read more here.


