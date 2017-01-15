SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: (PARIS) Hundreds of people rallied in support of Israel outside of the Jewish state’s embassy in Paris on Sunday as foreign ministers from dozens of nations gathered for a Middle East peace parley in the French capital.

Among those present at the demonstration were Israeli and Jewish leaders, including Israel’s ambassador to France and the president of the French-Jewish umbrella organization CRIF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the peace conference as “futile,” charging that it was organized in coordination between France and the Palestinians and would distance the two sides from direct negotiations on ending their decades-old conflict.

