SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Speaking on Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Aaron Klein, Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief, called out what he termed the “fake news media” for failing to report accurately on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Klein was a guest on the program, which was hosted by Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Listen to the segment below:

Klein took particular issue with the media coverage surrounding yesterday’s Paris Mideast summit, which the news media largely portrayed as resulting in a basic call for the implementation of the two-state solution.

The Jerusalem chief referred to a piece he wrote yesterday titled “Five Anti-Israel Offenses In Paris ‘Peace’ Summit Final Declaration,” in which Klein documented how the plan outlined in the summit’s concluding declaration would directly threaten Israel’s security.

Kassam asked why the press was refusing to cover those issues.

“Well because there is no news media,” Klein responded. “It’s fake news media. But also, I think they just don’t bother to do any real reporting or investigating.”

Klein continued by accusing the news media of getting basic facts wrong in their general coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He stated:

And also, they don’t know their history, by the way. They are using these terms as if they exist. First of all, we always hear the term East Jerusalem. It doesn’t exist. There’s no such thing as East Jerusalem. Never in the history of Jerusalem has there ever been an East or West Jerusalem. So just that term, what it is indicating that there is an East Jerusalem which they claim is occupied by Israel and is Palestinian territory. And then there is a separate West Jerusalem. …

So at the very basis, they don’t know their own history. You know, they are parroting back this claim that Israel is occupying the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. Occupying it from whom? Because if they are occupying it from Palestine, which actually used to refer to Israel, then that would mean that there was a previous Palestinian state. There wasn’t. Are they occupying it from Jordan, which actually itself occupied it and then give up all claims? I mean, who are they occupying it from? Legal scholars have gone over this. Israel is not legally an occupying power in this area. So even at the very basis they refuse to do any real reporting or investigating.