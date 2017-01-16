EXCLUSIVE – French MP: ‘It’s a Scandal’ That France Warned Trump Against Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – In a radio interview on Sunday, French Member of Parliament Meir Habib took strong issue with a warning from French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (pictured) that President-elect Donald Trump’s intention to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem would constitute a provocation resulting in “extremely serious consequences.”

“This is a real scandal,” said Habib, who is also a member of the French parliament’s foreign affairs committee. Habib was speaking on this reporter’s talk radio show, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Listen to the full segment here:

Speaking at Sunday’s Paris Mideast summit, Ayrault criticized Trump’s pledge to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

“Of course (it’s a provocation). I think he would not be able to do it,” Jean-Marc Ayrault told France 3 television at the conference. “It would have extremely serious consequences and it’s not the first time that it’s on the agenda of a U.S. president, but none have let themselves make that decision.”

“One cannot have such a clear-cut, unilateral position. You have to create the conditions for peace,” he added. Ayrault, a former leader of France’s Socialist Party, served as the country’s prime minister from May 2012 to March 2014.

Habib, who warned the audience that he is not fluent in English, responded to Aryault’s comments about the U.S. embassy:

How does a person who doesn’t have any legitimacy today – all polls show that the Socialist Party are not in the first, not in the second, not in the third, not in the fourth but in the fifth position in the next election… What is he saying? … It has already been 3,000 years that Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people. You know for 2,000 (years) every Jew on Passover, in every wedding, we remember Jerusalem. Even if you don’t live in Jerusalem. As Elie Wiesel told, Jerusalem is in our hearts. I am a Jew. But not even (just) for Jews. Even for Christians. Every people who believe in the Bible and know what is Jerusalem. And the only way that Muslims, Christians and Jews can partake in Jerusalem, it is with the sovereignty of Israel over Jerusalem.

Habib said that he believes moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem “will be good for the peace. Good for the reality. The historic reality. Good for the freedom of all religions. And I hope that he (Trump) will do that.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart's Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, "Aaron Klein Investigative Radio."