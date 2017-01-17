Skip to content

Netanyahu: I Intend to Lead Israel ‘For Many More Years’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference at the Chancellery following the 6th German-Israeli government consultations on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The two governments are scheduled to discuss issues including the Middle East peace process, cyber crime, German-language education in Israel, climate change and development policy in Africa. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
Carsten Koall/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem17 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his efforts to strike back against what he has suggested to be dishonest and fabricated media coverage on the ongoing investigation against him on Monday afternoon.

“I want to say to all those reading the transcripts,” Netanyahu said during a Likud party meeting in reference to alleged quotes that have been leaked to the papers of a conversation between him and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes. “Here are some more quotes for you. ‘It won’t help you.'”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Entering the meeting to the sound of rapturous applause from loyalists and party members, the prime minister sought to convey a clear message that he was unphased by what he described the night before as “deliberate lies.”

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.