Netanyahu: I Intend to Lead Israel ‘For Many More Years’

Ynetnews reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his efforts to strike back against what he has suggested to be dishonest and fabricated media coverage on the ongoing investigation against him on Monday afternoon.

“I want to say to all those reading the transcripts,” Netanyahu said during a Likud party meeting in reference to alleged quotes that have been leaked to the papers of a conversation between him and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes. “Here are some more quotes for you. ‘It won’t help you.'”

Entering the meeting to the sound of rapturous applause from loyalists and party members, the prime minister sought to convey a clear message that he was unphased by what he described the night before as “deliberate lies.”

