JERUSALEM – Jews stole $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian in the Paris heist, the Palestinian Authority’s official TV network claimed.

Amid reports that 17 suspects were arrested in connection with the now-famous robbery, the PA program “Palestine This Morning” aired an interview Thursday with Fayez Abbas, purportedly an “Israeli affairs expert.” Abbas incorrectly cited Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, which reported that Kardashian’s driver and his brother, who may have been Jews, were apprehended along with 15 others.

“Jews who robbed singer [sic] Kim Kardashian have been arrested,” Abbas said in a translation provided by Palestinian Media Watch.

“It turns out that they are Jews. That is what is written — it’s not me who says they are thieves. That is written in Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, it’s not from me. It says ‘Jews.'”

Abbas went on to state that all Jews are thieves who “steal lands” as well as jewelry.

“They are thieves. In other words — they steal lands here too, no? But the engagement ring worth $5 million could not be found. They did not find it. The Jews hid it and turned it into something else,” he added.

According to PMW, “PA TV’s reporting demonstrates that antisemitism is so fundamental to PA ideology that even a single mention of two Jews anywhere in the world in a negative context is all that is needed to launch another PA antisemitic rant.”