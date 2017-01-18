Iran’s Rouhani Says Talk About Renegotiating Nuclear Deal ‘Meaningless’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday U.S. President-elect Trump could not unilaterally cancel the nuclear deal Tehran signed with world powers including Washington and that talk of renegotiating it was “meaningless”.

Trump, who will take office on Friday, has called the July 2015 agreement “the worst deal ever negotiated”. He has threatened to either scrap the accord or seek a better deal.

Under Iran’s settlement with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Tehran agreed to shrink its nuclear program to satisfy the powers that it could not be put to developing atomic bombs. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions, most of which were lifted in January 2016.

