Netanyahu Son Questioned by Authorities in Graft Probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his son Yair visit, on March 18, 2015, the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem following his party Likud's victory in Israel's general election. Netanyahu swept to a stunning election victory, securing a third straight term for an Israeli leader who has deepened tensions with the Palestinians and infuriated key ally Washington. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX / AFP / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)
THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem18 Jan 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair gave testimony to police Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into suspicions against his father. The interview lasted some four hours.

His testimony focused on “Case 1000,” which centers on allegations the Netanyahu family received hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illicit cigars, champagne and other gifts, including having hotel rooms for Yair paid for by billionaire benefactors, among them Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.

Yair Netanyahu, 25, arrived at the police’s Lahav 433 serious crime unit headquarters in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, where he was reported by Channel 2 to have told investigators that Packer is his friend, and that any gifts he received were on the basis of their friendship.

Read more here.


