Netanyahu Son Questioned by Authorities in Graft Probe

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair gave testimony to police Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into suspicions against his father. The interview lasted some four hours.

His testimony focused on “Case 1000,” which centers on allegations the Netanyahu family received hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illicit cigars, champagne and other gifts, including having hotel rooms for Yair paid for by billionaire benefactors, among them Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer.

Yair Netanyahu, 25, arrived at the police’s Lahav 433 serious crime unit headquarters in Lod, outside Tel Aviv, where he was reported by Channel 2 to have told investigators that Packer is his friend, and that any gifts he received were on the basis of their friendship.

