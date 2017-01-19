SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: There has been no communication between Iran and US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, the Tehran regime-aligned Tasnim news agency reported.

“We have not made any contacts with the new US administration as of yet,” Mohammad Javad Zarif (pictured) was quoted as telling the Arabic-language Al Mayadeen television station in an interview from Davos, Switzerland — where he is attending the 2017 World Economic Forum.

The fate of the July 2015 nuclear deal reached by Iran and six world powers after Trump takes office on Friday remains unclear.

