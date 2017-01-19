Trump on Moving Embassy to Jerusalem : ‘I Am Not A Person Who Breaks Promises’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: US President-elect Donald Trump told the Israel Hayom Hebrew-language daily that he intends to go through with his pledge to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, saying that “clearly I did not forget” the promise made on the campaign trail.

Asked by the paper Tuesday night at the Chairman’s Global Dinner in Washington, DC — an exclusive black tie event for diplomats and members of the incoming administration — if “you have not forgotten your promise concerning the embassy in Jerusalem,” Trump responded that “of course I remember what I said about Jerusalem.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You know that I am not a person who breaks promises,” the president-elect added in comments published in Hebrew by the paper on Thursday morning.

Read more here.