Trump Spokesman Sean Spicer: ‘Stay Tuned’ for Announcement on U.S. Embassy in Israel

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming White House press secretary said Thursday that an announcement on the administration’s plan to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was in the works.

Asked about Trump’s intention to make the move — upending decades of US foreign policy — Sean Spicer told reporters to “stay tuned” and that “there will be a further announcement on that.”

Spicer’s statement comes less than 24 hours after US President Barack Obama warned his successor to be sure he’s “thought it through” this proposal, warning that “unilateral actions” in a volatile region like the Middle East can be “explosive.”

