Israeli Leaders Hail ‘New Era’ of Donald Trump

TEL AVIV – Israeli officials here welcomed the inauguration on Friday of President Donald Trump following eight years of Barack Obama’s leadership.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, celebrated that a “true friend of Israel will enter the White House today,” ushering in a “new era” at the UN.

“Thank you President Trump for your unequivocal support, we look forward to welcoming you to our capital of Jerusalem,” Danon said. “After the shameful resolution that was adopted by the Security Council, Israel looks forward to strengthening our most important alliance and leading together towards a new era at the UN.”

“Congrats to my friend President Trump,” tweeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congrats to my friend President Trump. Look fwd to working closely with you to make the alliance between Israel&USA stronger than ever 🇱🇺🇸 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 20, 2017

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer seconded Netanyahu’s sentiments, expressing hope of making the “US-Israel alliance greater than ever.”

Congratulations President Trump! Israel looks forward to working with you to make the US-Israel alliance greater than ever. — Amb. Ron Dermer (@AmbDermer) January 20, 2017

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat welcomed Trump while slamming Obama for polices that Barkat contended “surrendered to Iranians & radical Islam, abandoned us at the UN.”

For 8 years, the Obama administration has pushed for a settlement freeze, surrendered to Iranians & radical Islam, abandoned us at the UN… — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) January 19, 2017

This week @realDonaldTrump enters the White House. Let's welcome our friend & thank him for his intention to move US Embassy to Jerusalem… — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) January 19, 2017

In an action widely seen in Israel at Obama’s parting shot at the Jewish state, the White House last month utilized an abstention to allow the passage of UN Security Council Resolution calling the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem “occupied Palestinian territories,” and demanding a halt to Israeli construction in those areas.

Some of the holiest sites in Judaism are located in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City; the Cave of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron, which was home to the oldest continuous Jewish community in the world until the Jews of Hebron were massacred and expelled; the Tomb of Rachel in Bethlehem; and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus – biblical Shechem.

