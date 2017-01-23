Fatah Official: We Should Downgrade U.S. Ties if Embassy Moved

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Palestinian leadership should downgrade its diplomatic ties with the United States, if the American Embassy is relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a top Fatah official said on Monday.

“If that [the relocation of the embassy] takes place, the Palestinian side would have to sever its ties with the official staff of the illegal US embassy in Jerusalem. In addition to that, there is the issue of the Palestinian political representative’s office in Washington, it would also be necessary to close [it],” Nasser al-Kidwa, a Fatah Central Committee member, told Al-Quds, a Palestinian daily newspaper, clarifying that the relocation the of the US Embassy would leave the Palestinians with “no other choice.”

The Palestinian Authority and the US have held a close relationship since the establishment of the PA in the early 1990s, to which the US has sent hundreds of millions of dollars.

