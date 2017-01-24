U.S. Grant Funds New Israel Military Multiyear Modernization Plan

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Defense News Reports: TEL AVIV — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is beginning work on a new multiyear modernization road map that takes into account an influx of $38 billion in US-promised grant aid from 2019 through 2028, the military’s top planner said on Monday.

Addressing an annual conference here of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, IDF head of planning (J-5), said the additional US aid – codified in a September 2016 US-Israel memorandum of understanding – allows the military to plan for long-term procurement aimed at preserving superiority through 2030.

“The MoU with the US allows us to plan our force buildup based on this very significant American aid. We aim to translate this into military capabilities … it’s a process that we will start in the coming weeks,” Norkin said.

