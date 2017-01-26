Bar Rafaeli Visits Lone Holocaust Survivor on Birthday

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: A Holocaust survivor had a particularly happy 92nd birthday this week.

Ahead of his birthday on Tuesday, Ernest Veiner asked the Association for Immediate Help for Holocaust Survivors to help him organize a birthday party and invite the public to come celebrate.

The nonprofit posted an invitation on its Facebook page, encouraging members of the public to attend, and Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was among the many who responded to the open invitation. She was joined by many others, including fellow Holocaust survivors and volunteers from the group, at the Rihot ve-Teamim restaurant in Ramat Hasharon.

ארנסט מבקש להודות מעומק הלב לכל עם ישראל הנפלא שנרתם לשמח אותו ביום הולדתו

תודה ענקית לכ-ו-ל-כ-ם. צילום: Tomer Lesher – Wedding Photographer תומר לשר – צלם Posted by ‎העמותה לעזרה מיידית לניצולי שואה‎ on Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Read more here.