Giuliani Meets Netanyahu, Delivers Personal Message From Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with former New York City mayor and confidant of US President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Thursday morning, with the Prime Minister’s Office saying in a statement that Giuliani delivered a personal message from Trump to the prime minister in anticipation of their scheduled meeting in early February.

Giuliani, who is serving as an unofficial adviser on cybersecurity for the Trump administration, told Fox News earlier this week that he might pass a message of friendship from the US president to Netanyahu during his time in Israel.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Appearing Monday morning on “Fox and Friends,” Giuliani was asked whether he will be relaying a message to Netanyahu from Trump during a business trip starting that evening.

Read more here.