Senior Palestinian Official Reveals Plan to Counter Any U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Post reports: WASHINGTON – The Palestine Liberation Organization has settled on a plan to forcefully counter the Trump administration should it choose to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a senior Palestinian official said on Thursday.

Saeb Erekat (pictured), chief negotiator for the Palestinian Authority, said the PLO would first revoke its 1993 decision to recognize the State of Israel, “because under no circumstances shall we recognize Israel and the United States saying east Jerusalem is annexed,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“No. 2, the agreements signed with Israel will be dead, because Netanyahu decided to kill it,” he said. “So he will be responsible for paying the salaries of teachers, doctors, garbage collection in the West Bank, the entirety of the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The authority cannot be sustained – it will be destroyed, because he is destroying it.” Thirdly, the PLO would ask the UN General Assembly to suspend Israeli membership in the chamber “until it abides by international law.” The Palestinians are a non-member observer state at the UN.

