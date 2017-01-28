SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Palestinian leadership is “disappointed” by the feckless Arab reactions to reports the United States may relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a former Fatah official told Breitbart Jerusalem.

“Trump is unpredictable and Arab leaders don’t want to get on his bad side so soon,” Dimitri Diliani, a former member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, said, adding that “Arab leaders are waiting to see what will happen eventually and how exactly the embassy will be moved.”

“It’s impossible to foresee the reaction of the Palestinians on the street, but I expect it will be harsh,” he said. “The Palestinian Authority must use whatever measure it has at its disposal – from rolling back the security coordination with Israel, to disbanding the PA and turning its security officers into paramilitaries. The Palestinian Authority cannot react lightly. It’s the moment of truth.”

“Jerusalem is not the capital of the State of Israel, it’s an occupied territory,” he wrongly claimed, “and the question is whether the United States wishes to become a country that violates international law,” he said. “I expect the PA leadership to use whatever means it has at its disposal to resist that decision.”

Earlier this week, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer was asked by reporters for an update on the embassy matter. “We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject,” Spicer said, according to Reuters.

President Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Thursday it was “too early” to discuss moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.