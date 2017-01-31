Trump, Netanyahu to Meet in Washington on Feb. 15

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: US President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Feb. 15, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Monday.

“The president looks forward to discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation with the prime minister,” Spicer said at a press briefing.

Shortly before Spicer spoke, Netanyahu tweeted, “Iran has again launched a ballistic missile [a reference to a test conducted by the Tehran regime over the weekend]. This is a flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution.”

