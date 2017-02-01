Skip to content

Israel Greenlights 3000 More West Bank Jewish Homes

Thai laborers work in the construction of new house units in the Maaleh Hazeitim settlement, in the Ras al-Amud area of mostly arab east Jerusalem, on December 29, 2009. Israel has invited tenders for the building of hundreds of more homes in Jewish settlements in annexed Arab east Jerusalem, the independent Channel 10 television said on December 27. In all, the housing ministry sought bids for the construction of 692 new homes in the settlements of Neve Yaacov, Pisgat Zeev and Har Homa, among a dozen that ring the city, the channel said. AFP PHOTO /AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem1 Feb 20170

Times of Israel reports: With the evacuation of the Amona outpost looming, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Tuesday approved the construction of around 3,000 new homes in the West Bank, some of them outside settlement blocs Israel hopes to keep in a future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The decision came a week after Israel approved the construction of 566 housing units in East Jerusalem and 2,500 homes in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the new construction “comes as part of a return to normal life in Judea and Samaria, as well as conduct which provides real solutions to housing and living needs.

Read more here.


