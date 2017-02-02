Palestinian Woman Injures Three Israelis in Car-Ramming Attack Near Jerusalem

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — A female Palestinian assailant on Thursday night rammed her vehicle into a police car and into the entrance gate of Geva Binyamin, a West Bank Jewish community north east of Jerusalem.

In a statement provided to the news media by text message, the IDF released the following details:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The attacker injured three civilians who have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. The assailant is being treated and questioned at the scene.

The victims were later reportedly identified as two police officers and a 34-year-old security guard.

Such attacks are starting to be a trend.

Less than two weeks ago, a Palestinian wielding a knife rammed a vehicle into an Israeli bus stop in the West Bank and was shot dead before injuring anyone.

Also last month, a Palestinian carried out a deadly truck-ramming terrorist attack in Jerusalem, killing four and injuring 13, some seriously.

The latest attacks represent what seems to be the continued stepping up of terrorism in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem following the passage in late December of the United Nations Security Council anti-Israel resolution calling the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem “occupied Palestinian territories.”

Israeli defense officials here have also noted a sharp and alarming increase in Palestinian rock-throwing attacks since the UN resolution.

Some of the holiest sites in Judaism are located in eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank, including the Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City; the Cave of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs in Hebron, which was home to the oldest continuous Jewish community in the world until the Jews of Hebron were massacred and expelled; the Tomb of Rachel in Bethlehem; and Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus – biblical Shechem.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow