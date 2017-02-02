Skip to content

Syrian Opposition Figure to Deploy all-Arab Force in Raqqa Offensive

An alliance The Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) and Arab rebels has taken a key dam of Tishreen on the Euphrates River from ISIS. On December 24, the Syrian Democratic Forces also managed to liberate 5 villages and more than 10 vast farmlands along the banks of the Euphrates. The Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD), an alliance that includes the powerful YPG, YPJ Kurdish militia and Arab rebel groups. QSD forces backed by US-led coalition airstrikes continued the offensive after crossing to the west of the dam, one of three major dams on the Euphrates that provides power to northern Syria and acts as a major transport line connecting "IS"-controlled areas of Aleppo province with their self-declared capital Raqqa. Syria, on December 25, 2015. Photo by DIHA/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images)
(REUTERS) — A Syrian opposition figure who says he controls 3,000 Arab fighters has told Reuters they are training with U.S.-led coalition forces in preparation to help drive Islamic State from its de facto capital in the city of Raqqa.

Ahmad Jarba commands the Syrian Elite Forces, described by the U.S. military as a significant component of the coalition assembled against Islamic State.

Its involvement in the battle for Raqqa, alongside the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is welcomed by Washington, which is keen to broaden the political base of the opposition forces in the area.

