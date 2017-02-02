Trump: ‘Nothing Is Off the Table’ When Dealing with Iran

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reuters reports: President Donald Trump said on Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in dealing with Iran following its test launch of a ballistic missile, and his fellow Republicans in Congress said they would back him up with new sanctions.

Trump comment was in response to a question about whether he would consider military options to respond to Tehran, a day after his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, put Iran “on notice.”

It was not clear what Trump meant. Every recent U.S. president, including Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, has said that U.S. military options were not off the table to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House of Representatives, said the United States should stop “appeasing” Tehran.

