LISTEN – Breitbart’s Aaron Klein: How Israel’s Border Barriers Stop Illegals from Infiltrating

During his regular segment on John Batchelor’s national radio show, Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter Aaron Klein explained how Israel’s security barrier with Egypt has successfully stopped illegal aliens from infiltrating the Jewish state’s borders.

Listen to the full segment here:

Stated Klein: “Most people that I speak to who our knowledge about Israel have no idea that actually Israel build a massive fence along the Israel-Egypt border. Not to stop ISIS from coming in necessarily, although it is a problem there. It was to stop the vast numbers, the quantities of illegal infiltrators who were coming in to Israel.”

“What happened was I believe it started in 2009. Where you had tens of thousands per year of illegal infiltrators from Africa looking for jobs. And actually, just like let’s say the death trains that illegals use to get from different parts of Central America through Mexico. And then Mexico almost hand-delivers them to the U.S. border. Actually, Egypt was doing just the same. You had these infiltrators would come in through Africa. To Sudan. Through Egypt. Egypt would almost facilitate their transfer to the Israel border. So, then December 2013 Israel completed the barrier and guess what? Almost no infiltrators.”

Klein also explained the significance of Israel’s security barrier with the West Bank and provided analysis on the latest Middle East news, including Israel’s evacuation of the Amona Jewish community in the West Bank and Iran’s most recent missile tests.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly endorsed President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall with Mexico by comparing the proposed barrier to Israel’s own barriers.

Netanyahu sent out the following tweet:

President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇱🇺🇸 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 28, 2017

Netanyahu has maintained a policy of building barriers to protect Israel from terrorists and illegal infiltrators.

Last February, Netanyahu said he was working to surround the entire country with fences and barriers “to defend ourselves against wild beasts” that surround the Jewish state.

“We are preparing a multi-year project to encircle Israel with a security fence, to defend ourselves in the Middle East as it is now, and as it is expected to be,” Netanyahu stated at the time.

“At the end, in the State of Israel, as I see it, there will be a fence that spans it all,” said Netanyahu. “I’ll be told, ‘This is what you want, to protect the villa?’ The answer is yes. Will we surround all of the State of Israel with fences and barriers? The answer is yes. In the area that we live in, we must defend ourselves against the wild beasts.”

Israel began construction of a security barrier along section of the West Bank in 2002 at the height of the Second Palestinian Intifada, or terrorist war of shootings and suicide bombings targeting Israeli civilians. That intifada was launched after PLO leader Yasser Arafat rejected an Israeli offer of a Palestinian state during U.S.-mediated negotiations in the summer of 2000.

Upon the completion of a significant continuous section of the security fence in 2003, Israel already saw a marked decrease in the number of suicide bombers able to penetrate Israeli cities. About 95% of the barrier consists of a chain-link fence backed up by high-tech surveillance systems and not the concrete barrier routinely shown by the news media. The concrete barriers are usually only located in areas where the wall intersects with Israeli communities and roads, including areas of previous Palestinian shooting attacks.

Separate from the barrier with the West Bank, Israel in December 2013 completed a security barrier along vast sections of the Jewish state’s border with Egypt. The barrier was originally built to keep out illegal infiltrators and asylum seekers who were arriving largely from Africa. The numbers of infiltrators decreased to only a trickle following construction of the barrier, as Netanyahu indicated in his tweet.