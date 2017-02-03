Senate Homeland Security Committee Report Compares Israeli, U.S.-Mexico Barriers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Republican majority on the Senate Homeland Security Committee published a report favorably comparing Israel’s security barriers with the existing fence on the US-Mexico border.

“Securing Israel: Lessons Learned From A Nation Under Constant Threat Of Attack” was posted Wednesday on the website of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and includes reportage by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, who visited Israel in December and toured the fences and barriers along its borders with the Gaza Strip and inside the West Bank.

Johnson is presenting the report as one that could be useful to President Donald Trump and his proposal to separate the United States from Mexico with a wall.

