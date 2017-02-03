Skip to content

Senate Homeland Security Committee Report Compares Israeli, U.S.-Mexico Barriers

Egyptian border guards (R) observe from a watch tower as their Israeli counterparts supervise the construction of a border fence along Israel's border with Egypt near the Red Sea resort town of Eilat on February 15, 2012. Far from the uproar of Cairo's Tahrir Square, Israel has been doubling its efforts to erect a giant, impenetrable security barrier along its 240-kilometre (150-mile) border with the Egyptian Sinai. AFP PHOTO/AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GettyImages)
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem3 Feb 20170

The Times of Israel reports: WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Republican majority on the Senate Homeland Security Committee published a report favorably comparing Israel’s security barriers with the existing fence on the US-Mexico border.

“Securing Israel: Lessons Learned From A Nation Under Constant Threat Of Attack” was posted Wednesday on the website of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and includes reportage by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, who visited Israel in December and toured the fences and barriers along its borders with the Gaza Strip and inside the West Bank.

Johnson is presenting the report as one that could be useful to President Donald Trump and his proposal to separate the United States from Mexico with a wall.

Read more here.


